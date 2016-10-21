The sight-in events will continue from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and also Oct. 28-30.

“The project -- the main planning -- began almost 10 years ago in February of 2007, and within the last few years, the donations from individual donors, the local foundations (and) public funding allowed us to get started and building this 13 months ago,” said Mark Farabee, president of the Headwaters Shooting Sports Association. “We haven’t had a place to do any handgunning or rifle shooting since 1999. We’ve been out of the game for a long time and (we) are hopeful now to get back into the game.”

“Bemidji has a great heritage of hunting and competitive and recreational shooting and we want to promote this and create it as a legacy for generations,” he said. “This range is built to last and is available to the community. We don’t do any member-only activities. Everything we do, the public is welcome and we provide safety and try to operate a real safe facility.”

The park is staffed entirely by volunteers who have donated more than 10,000 hours of their time, Farabee said.

“One of the big reasons there’s public money now is because of that high school clay target league. Legislature probably wouldn’t have funded just a rifle range or a handgun range. It’s that growing sport with high school clay target leagues that has created some movement in the legislature and done really well for us here,” said Farabee.

“The dream started over 25 years but we started getting serious about it in the last 10 and we’ve gotten to the point where the county has started closing off some of their lands to people and they said they think we should have a facility like this here,” Farabee concluded.

The park is located three miles north of Bemidji at the intersection of Highway 89 and Jack Pine Road.