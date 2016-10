Tom Daly explains his process while working at the potter’s wheel Friday morning during the Studio Cruise at Tom's Aquatic Ceramics, 607 Bemidji Ave N Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The ninth annual Studio Cruise arts tour is continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. The cruise, a drive-yourself tour, features 31 local artists. Brochures including a map and studio addresses are available at Visit Bemidji, participating artist studios, the Tourist Information Center and online at www.visitbemidji.com. The tour is free and open to the public.