Pictured are Nicki Lemmer, project leader; Barb Speck, project leader; Samantha Clausen, Evergreen Youth and Family Services; Nikki, Intern at Evergreen Services; Phyllis Braunes, project leader and Amy, Guild member. (Submitted)

On Sept. 6, the Headwaters Quilt Guild donated tote bags, travel pillows with pillow cases and blankets to Evergreen Youth and Family Services for their foster care poster.