Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival committee annual donations

Receiving donations were Gary Pederson (Buena Vista Ski Patrol), Terry Matson (Let's Go Fishing), Denae Alamano (Beltrami County Relay for Life), Tanya Hasbargen (Bemidji Rotary and Paul Bunyan Inclusive Playground), Andrea Onstad (Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area), Arnold Halland and David Quam ( Citizens Patrol), Mark Walters and Mike Huerbin (First City Paddle Club) and Lori Paris (Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce. Not pictured were representatives of Girl Scout Troop 40, Headwaters Science Center and Bemidji High School Blue Angels dance team.