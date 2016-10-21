Faith briefs - Oct. 21

The youth and young adult session will be held from 2 to 3:20 p.m., followed by the main session from 4 to 5:30 p.m. This event is a gathering for corporate worship and prayer and is open to everyone. The purpose is to pray for the city, families and faith communities, a release said. Net of the North, a fellowship of local pastors, is sponsoring the Celebration of Harvest.

For additional information, call (218) 556- 5536.

SNELLMAN, Minn. -- The fall rally of the Bemidji-Park Rapids zone of the Lutheran women’s missionary league will be held Tuesday at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Snellman, Minn. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and the rally will begin at 9:30 a.m. The theme is “thankful hearts,” based on First Thessalonians 5:16-18.

BEMIDJI -- St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church will host a fall festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave NW.

Lunch, hot dogs or sloppy Joes, will be available for $4. The festival will also include a bake sale, pumpkin painting and a white elephant sale. For more information, call (218) 444-6831.

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Men's Ministry will host a full day men’s conference on Oct. 29 at the Sanford Center, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

The conference will feature Wade McHargue, pastor of Restoration Church on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota and the author of “The Elijah Generation...Calling Men to be Prepared and to Prepare Their Families, the Church, and the World for the Coming of the Lord!” Doors open at 8 a.m., followed by worship led by local group “Bring Me David” at 8:30 a.m. The opening session will begin at 9 a.m. and features Pastor Gus Booth of the Warroad Community Church. McHargue will lead three sessions at 10:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. There is no cost for the event but a freewill offering will be accepted.

The mission of the Bemidji Area Men's Ministry is to equip men to be all that Christ desires of them and to better lead their families, churches and communities with Biblical integrity. For more information, call (218) 444-1071 or visit the Bemidji Area Men's Ministry page on Facebook.

BEMIDJI -- An annual bazaar will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. More than 30 local vendors will display their hand crafts and wares. A Concordia Language Villages-inspired menu will be available. There is free admission and all are welcome.

BEMIDJI -- The public is invited to celebrate the 120th anniversary of First Presbyterian Church of Bemidji on Oct. 30. The celebration will include worship at 10 a.m. followed by a reception and historical displays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

BEMIDJI -- A Community Remembrance Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 29 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. S. The service will feature a remembrance tribute, readings and special music. Transportation is available by contacting Sanford Bemidji Hospice at (218) 333-5665. The service is sponsored by Cease Family Funeral Home, Olson-Schwartz Funeral Home and Sanford Bemidji Home Care and Hospice.