Blackduck Chamber wants to spice up Taco Night

Cindy Swedberg announced 43 people have RSVP'd for the Fall Banquet on Oct. 24 at Pour Willie's in Tenstrike. She also said there are 15 donated door prizes as well. Chamber President Orlando Alamano also approved a motion for the Chamber to donate $200 in gift certificates for the banquet.

A new restaurant, Restaurant 71, is opening adjacent to the Countryside across from the Timberline. Darren Adams is the owner/proprietor, and he is also the manager of Perkins in Bemidji. According to multiple Chamber members, Adams has many years of restaurant industry experience and the restaurant will be set to open in the next couple of weeks.

In other news:

City Administrator Christina Regas said she will find out this week whether the city will receive the necessary gap funding to continue the upcoming apartment housing project.

Taco night will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 at Choice Therapy.

The next Chamber meeting will be at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Duck In and Eat.