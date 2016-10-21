Drakes football drops final two games

The Drakes finished the regular season with a 1-7 record, the lone win coming against Red Lake in Week 2 of the season. Details and statistics for Wednesday nights game against B-G-MR were not available at press time.

The loss to the Gators (2-6) followed Blackduck’s Homecoming game on Oct. 14, where they fell 31-14 to Walker-Hackensack-Akeley -- the result of WHA’s balanced play and hard-nosed rushing attack.

Kevin Smith got the Wolves (6-2) on the scoreboard seven minutes into the contest with a two-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion, WHA was up to an 8-0 lead.

Ike Volk made sure Blackduck responded. He picked off a Smith pass on the Drake 5 yard line, and then went for an 87-yard touchdown run several plays later. Volk powered through the secondary until he broke it to the sidelines, then won a foot race to the endzone, pulling the Drakes within two at 8-6.

“(The score) helped a lot… That big run was great for us,” said BHS head coach Jeff Volk. “I was very happy with it.”

The Wolves took a 16-6 lead into halftime and extended that lead to 24-6 at the end of the third.

The Wolves scored again early in the final quarter when Smith found Riley Welk from 12 yards out on a fade route to the end zone.

Ike Volk responded again for the Drakes, this time spinning out of a tackle near the line of scrimmage and sprinting to the goal line for a 53-yard touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion on Ian Frenzel’s quarterback keeper, the score moved to 31-14 with eight minutes to play. WHA chewed up nearly all of the clock from there, winding it down until 31-14 became the final.

“It was tough (to stop the run),” said Volk. “They’ve got big kids up front, and Kangas runs the ball hard.”

But despite the loss, it was the best Volk had seen his team play in weeks.

“Tonight I thought we played offense and defense well,” he said. “Walker’s just a good football team. I’m proud of the kids for the way they finished up tonight.”

The Drakes were scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on Wednesday for the regular season finale against Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in Badger.