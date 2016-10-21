Search
    Blackduck volleyball finishes regular season with win over Red Lake

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 11:24 a.m.

    The Lady Drakes volleyball team hosted and fought hard against the Pine River-Backus Tigers and the Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Bombers, but lost 3-1 and 3-2 on Oct. 13 and this past Monday.

    Despite the losses, Blackduck came back strong, defeating Red Lake on Tuesday, after the match was was rescheduled from earlier in the month.

    The Lady Drakes are now 10-14 for the season. The Lady Drakes’ playoff season begins at 7 p.m. next Thursday at home. They will play the winner of the match between Red Lake County Central and Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig.

