Despite the losses, Blackduck came back strong, defeating Red Lake on Tuesday, after the match was was rescheduled from earlier in the month.

The Lady Drakes are now 10-14 for the season. The Lady Drakes’ playoff season begins at 7 p.m. next Thursday at home. They will play the winner of the match between Red Lake County Central and Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig.