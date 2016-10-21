Choice Therapy grows services in Blackduck

“We have more equipment and higher-tech equipment since we’re not on the nursing home budget,” said Kori Geiger, an occupational therapist, who works in Blackduck and Bemidji.

“We have a lot more privacy and a lot more space to breathe. Down there (at the nursing home) we only had two small treatment rooms...whereas up here, we have multiple different rooms for treatment.”

Choice Therapy employs occupational, physical and speech therapists and work with patients of all ages, Geiger said.

“Every day we have at least one occupational therapist and one physical therapist,” she said. “We have a physical therapy assistant here full-time and he’s between here and the nursing home.”

Julia Nelson, a physical therapist, works two mornings per week in Bemidji and the rest of the week she spends in Blackduck. TJ Knowles, a physical therapy assistant, works out of Blackduck in both the clinic and the nursing home.

“It’s nice to be associated with Choice Therapy and not necessarily associated with the nursing home,” said Geiger. “A lot of people didn’t know where we were when they would get a referral and now we have a nice big sign that says Choice Therapy.”

In addition to physical and occupational therapies, Choice also employs a speech therapist and an athletic trainer to work with student athletes at Blackduck High School.

“We’re (just) really excited to be up here and be able to serve the community better,” Geiger said. “We had a great turnout for the open house and it was great to see everyone come in. We got several plants as welcome gifts and I’ve heard a lot of people say they’re excited about us having our own building.”