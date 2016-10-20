ELECTION: Social issues take center stage at city council forum

The November hopefuls included Mayor Rita Albrecht and her opponent Richard Lehmann, Ward 5 Council member Nancy Erickson and her challenger Don Heinonen and Ward 1 Council member Michael Meehlhause, who's running for a second term unopposed.

One of the questions at the forum, organized by the League of Women Voters, concerned how the potential city officials should handle social issues such as mental health services, substance abuse, domestic violence and racial disparity.

Lehmann, who was Bemidji's mayor from 2001-2010, said because Beltrami County has more programs to deal with those issues, creating a necessity for the city to partner with the county to better serve the community.

"As many great things as we have going on in the city, it's important to admit that we have these issues," said Meehlhause. "Promoting the conversation is a good first step that the council can do."

To help the community overcome those issues, Meehlhause also said the city should utilize its partnership with the county while also mentioning the importance of providing the Police Department with proper training and tools.

Like the other candidates, Heinonen also said partnering with the county is important. However, he added that the city should work together with more organizations like the Center City Housing project for the recently homeless and chronic inebriates.

"We also need to be open to people from all walks of life who need services so we can point them in the right directions so they can come back and become viable citizens," Heinonen said.

Erickson also used examples of how the city has made progress on multiple issues that have come up in the community. Like Heinonen, Erickson also cited the Center City Housing project, noting that the city had sold the property to the organization creating the living facility at a reduced cost.

Additionally, Erickson talked about the role the city took in making The Wolfe Center, a winter night shelter for the homeless, a reality.

In her response, Albrecht said the city can make progress on numerous issues by creating more engagement with residents at low and moderate income levels.

"In particular, neighborhoods that need to be upgraded," Albrecht said. "We have some low income neighborhoods that need some work and I'd like to work harder on that."

Growth, annexation

Annexation was another topic at Tuesday's forum, with candidates asked about the process overall and the progress with the litigation matters associated.

According to Albrecht, mediation between Bemidji Township and the city has settled the litigation issues. However, Albrecht said no annexation with Bemidji Township can occur until 2018. Moving forward, Albrecht said officials are currently in the middle of a 10-15 year planning process and wants to get more community input to see how Bemidji should grow in the future.

Erickson said she supports annexation as Bemidji's nontaxable property makes providing services more difficult with the city's growth.

"One way to grow is to extend our borders," Erickson said. "The other way to grow is internally, but there's only so much space."

Lehmann said he was disheartened by how the agreement formed by Bemidji, Bemidji Township and Northern Township on annexation unraveled. In the future, Lehmann said annexation by petition is a good option.

Also noting the challenge of nontaxable property was Meehlhause, who said any annexation by the city should be purposeful and like Lehmann, noted that doing so by petition was a viable option.

As part of his answer, Heinonen said to meet the nontaxable property challenge, the city either has to make more land taxable or annex it. An option Heinonen suggested was looking at property in Grant Township.

The five candidates were also asked about what they're most passionate about in the First City on the Mississippi Tuesday.

At the top of Albrecht's list was civic engagement, as she said she wanted to continue encouraging people to come to the City Council meetings who have good ideas.

"I'm passionate about Bemidji being a regional center," said Lehmann in his response. "We've become the leader of northwest Minnesota, I'm proud of that. I think we've come a long way and I'm passionate about expanding that."

"I'm really passionate about Bemidji as a whole, I always like talking about what's going on in Bemidji and I try to visit all the events in the community that I can," said Meehlhause. "I'm also really passionate about youth in our city and new ideas and activities, such as the Blue Ox Marathon."

Continued growth was the centerpiece of Heinonen's answer, who said as a member of the City Council he'd work to continue seeing the community grow and prosper.

"I'm passionate about the new people who want to come here and make their homes," Erickson said. "I'm also passionate about our diversity, for our BSU students and our long term residents."