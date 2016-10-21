Waste management panel at BSU
BEMIDJI -- A panel about regional waste management will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in Hagg Sauer 100 on the BSU campus.
Panelists include Todd Anderson, sewer and waste superintendent of the city of Bemidji; Brian Olson, solid waste manager of Beltrami County; Jon Steiner, incinerator and environmental services director of Polk County and Mike Albrecht, a retired office manager at Waste Management.
The public is invited to come and learn about what services each entity provides and how they work together to manage our waste and recycling system, officials said in a release.