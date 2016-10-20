VIDEO: Cass Lake-Bena football team honors fallen opponent

Ada-Borup junior starter Carter Peterson was killed in a weekend car crash, and friends, family, the community and others came out to pay tribute to No. 63. That included the visiting football team from Cass Lake-Bena, which performed a drum circle tribute to Peterson before the game.

Ada, MN (WDAY News) - Ada-Borup's football team began it's last regular season game Wednesday night one player short.

Junior starter Carter Peterson died this weekend in a car crash.

Number 63 was still everywhere Thursday night, including on the field's visitor side.

Wednesday night was supposed to be senior night at the Cougars game.

Instead both teams celebrated Carter; the teammate they called a 'motivator,' 'warrior' and 'brother.'

"Football is family basically, especially for Carter. He just made everyone family," said teammate Tyler Hoven.

Wednesday, the Ada-Borup family warmed up without one of their own.

Before they made their last regular season throws, catches and plays, they first remembered a teammate who played a key position, on and off the field.

"He was a great teammate. He got the team going when we were down. And he just made football fun," said teammate Casey Willison.

Carter Peterson is once again keeping his teammates going even though they're down.

Number 63 was killed Sunday in a car accident.

Three days later, the school is filled with banners, memories and friends supporting the Peterson family.

The 16-year-old's second family is demonstrating the teamwork it knows best.

"It's been an emotional week for the community and the school. I just feel for the parents, the family especially. These kids just want to do something to help out," said Paul Tinjum, Head Football Coach.

T-shirt sales and tailgating donations go the Petersons.

Players, fans and the field all wore number 63.

Even the rival team was feeling the heartache.

"Football is family and if one team loses a son or a daughter, whoever's playing on it, then we all lose a brother," said Bryan Sathre, Cass Lake Head Coach.

Those brothers visiting from Cass Lake paid tribute with a drum circle.

The team presented a gift of wild rice, a Native American symbol of hope.

Each player embraced the family and the opposing team.

The home team shared its grief with Carter's family, presenting his jersey and helmet and dedicating the game ball to number 63.

At kickoff, eight of the nine starters took the field, leaving Carter's spot vacant for the first plays.

The rough and tumble varsity team was showing just as much heart as brawn.

"It's not about winning or losing, it's about sticking together," said Hoven.

Carter's funeral will be at 1:00 on Friday at Grace Lutheran Church in Ada.

Visitation is Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service.