Crime report for Oct. 19

5:59 p.m. A 23-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault at the 500 block of Justice Road NW.

DWI

2:26 a.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and Highway 71 NW.

Fire

5:32 p.m. Officers assisted with perimeter control for a fire at the 4400 block of Northwood Road NW.

Theft

7:23 a.m. Officers received a report of a theft from a fish house and pickup truck at the 100 block of Lakewood Drive NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Fraud

9:03 a.m. Officers received a report of a male who sent $12,000 of money orders to various recipients involved in an internet scam. Money was sent to Portugal, Nigeria and Florida. The caller was referred to the FBI's internet fraud complaint website.

Property Damage

2:11 p.m. Officers received a report of pumpkins possibly being shot with BBs at the 500 block of America Avenue NW.

Warrant

2:50 p.m. A 31-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.