Alamano named new executive director of the United Way

"The United Way Board of Directors are impressed with Denae's experience, commitment and desire to serve the organization and community," Lois Anderson, president of the United Way of Bemidji Area Board of Directors, said in a release.

Alamano has served as the Senior Community Manager for the American Cancer Society since 2012, where she was responsible for multiple counties in northern Minnesota. Alamano will finish her duties with the ACS on Nov. 8, following the American Cancer Society's Little Black Dress Gala in Bemidji.

"The community's support of the United Way and the opportunity to collaborate and make a difference within the community, is what excites me about this position," Alamano said in the release. "I look forward to the opportunity to work with the many people who give to and receive from the United Way."

Alamano replaces Tanya Hasbargen, who led the United Way since December 2011 until taking a position as marketing manager for RiverWood Bank.