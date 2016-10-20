Trick or treating at BSU residence halls
BEMIDJI -- BSU's annual student-hosted trick-or-treating event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Halloween, Oct. 31, in Oak, Pine, Tamarack, Linden and Birch residence halls on the BSU campus.
Many floors will be decorated in Halloween themes for the event, with students participating in costumes of their own. The activity is free and open to everyone. Trick or treaters can stop by the front desk of each hall for lists of participating rooms, which will be marked with an orange “Trick or Treat” tag.
Some lobbies and lounges will feature games and prizes for children along with snacks for their families.