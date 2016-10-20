Women’s Fund accepting grant applications

The Northwest Minnesota Women’s Fund is a tax-exempt, charitable component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, which works to improve the quality of life for women and girls in Beltrami, Clearwater, Hubbard, Kittson, Lake of the Woods, Mahnomen, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake and Roseau counties.

The Women’s Fund will consider grant applications for up to $15,000. To qualify, applications must support the mission and vision of the Women’s Fund. Priority will be given to applications that support the Women’s Fund goals, including supporting entrepreneurial opportunities for women, supporting programs that lead to a safer environment for women and girls, building networks of women in leadership positions in the region and encouraging and equipping women and girls to achieve their full potential.

Grant funds can be used for speakers, educational materials, program delivery expenses, research projects, and for professional development. Grant funds are not available for scholarships, general operations, capital purchases, nor for business start-up or operations, the foundation said.

Women’s Fund grant applications are due Nov. 15. Mail or deliver one copy to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation office, 201 Third Street NW, Bemidji MN 56601. For electronic submission, call (800) 659-7859. Grants will be awarded by Dec. 1.

For more information, visit www.nwmf.org/request-for-proposals-womens-fund-grants-2015/.