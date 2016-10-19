Four members of the First City Dance Studio will be join with O'Donnell on stage for a number during the concert.

Nakeema Ray, Samara Raynbird, Eliana Wilkinson, all 13, and adult dancer Bonnie LeBeau will dance alongside O'Donnell for a brush dance piece.

O’ Donnell -- along with special guest Mary Duff -- is on his USA Welcome Back Tour and will perform at Bemidji’s Sanford Center at 7 p.m. Thursday; doors open at 5:30 p.m.

One of Ireland’s most popular artists, O’Donnell becoming the first recording artist in the history of the UK Artist Album Chart to have charted at least one new album every year since 1988.

He first became well known in the United States in 2002 with his first PBS special, “The Daniel O’Donnell Show.” Since then, he has recorded 12 specials, with ‘Stand Beside Me’ being his 13 one in 2013.

Cathy Marcotte, owner of First City Dance Studio, first learned about from this opportunity from Cyrus Pansch, director of sales and marketing at the Sanford Center.

“It's very common for these production companies to invite local studios to participate in these productions,” Marcotte said, “It's really great for these young dancers to get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put on a production.”

The production company sent Marcotte an email with a video of the dance, which she taught to her students Tuesday. The dance features a basic Irish step.

“It's a new dance style (for me),” said Ray, “But I've been dancing for 11 years now with tap included, so I get the basics of the Irish step.”

Being able to perform with O'Donnell is a great opportunity for young dancers.

“Right now, the dancers are recreational dancers but this gives them an avenue to decide ‘Maybe, I want to do more with my dancing’ and expose them to other opportunities outside of Bemidji and my little studio,” Marcotte said.

At this point, each of the dancers says that they aren’t going to be nervous to perform alongside O'Donnell.

“We get pretty chill about performances because we have been dancing for so long,” Wilkinson said.

If you go:

What: Daniel O’ Donnell concert

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Sanford Center Arena, 1111 Event Center Drive NE.

Cost: $48-$58; tickets available at the Sanford Center pick up window, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and at www.ticketmaster.com.