Redby man stopped in Hubbard County with heroin

Leo Wayne Cook, 32, faces two counts of felony first degree drug charges after he was stopped by State Patrol for speeding on State Highway 64 near Akeley. According to the complaint filed in Hubbard County District Court, the trooper observed a northbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed approximately 4:40 p.m. on Oct. 9. The trooper clocked the vehicle at 66 mph in a 55 mph zone.

During the stop the trooper noticed an odor of fresh marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed a package of cigarette papers. Cook's hands were visibly shaking while speaking to the trooper, the complaint states. Cook admitted to having a small amount of marijuana and the trooper requested assistance from Hubbard County Sheriff's K-9 unit, which alerted to a floor compartment in the vehicle.

A search of the compartment revealed a bag containing 462 grams of heroin and a second bag containing 44 grams of heroin.

Cook was taken into custody and charged with one count of first degree sale, 10 grams or more of heroin; and one count of first degree felony possession, 25 grams or more of heroin. Each count is a felony and punishable by up to 30 years in prison and $1,000,000 fine.

A check of Cook's driving record showed a sold/possessed controlled substance conviction. His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 24.