Evenrud, a retired educator and experienced law enforcement professional, is an active board member of the Goodhue County Historical Society, which recently published his article, “Prelude to the 1876 Northfield Bank Raid: A Goodhue County Connection with Robert Rohl.”

The historical presentation Tuesday at Armory Square in Park Rapids was part of the Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning series.

Evenrud and historian Robert Rohl have worked to analyze and research the movement of the James/Younger Gang during their travels from Red Wing, just prior to the raid of the First National Bank of Northfield in 1876.

“History has presented a distorted image of the James/Younger gang, in general, and Jesse Woodson James, in particular,“ Evenrud said in a press release previewing Tuesday’s presentation. “Unfortunately, our popular culture tends to glamorize and promote criminal behavior.”

Evenrud provided historical context and facts surrounding the James/Younger gang and their time in Minnesota and asked those in attendance to ask why do we as a society often idolize people who perpetrate crime and victimize other people.

The James/Younger gang was known for robbing trains and banks in the latter part of the 1800s. The famous Northfield Bank Raid in 1876 pretty well ended the James/Younger gang and its bank robbing days.

Particularly interested in Tuesday’s presentation was none other than Jesse James, a 60-year-old lanky gentleman from Bemidji who, if he rode into town on a horse, would sit high in the saddle. This modern Jesse James, who claims to be a relative of the legendary bank robber, was interested in Evenrud’s historical portrayal of his distant relative.

“He said a lot that I’ve heard before as far as the raid and stuff like that,” James said. “He neglected to mention that when they got shot up in the Northfield raid, Jesse and Frank hid out in my grandmother and grandfather’s farm just north of Crosby on Nelson Lake. My grandmother doctored them back up.”

This modern-day Jesse James was born in Crosby-Ironton and raised in Montana. His grandfather was also named Jesse James, a cousin to the famous Frank and Jesse James.

Following Tuesday’s presentation, our Jesse James shared some of the things he recalls hearing about his notorious namesake.

“They (Frank and Jesse) attended a dance with my grandmother and grandfather, and nobody knew who they were, but when they were coming out someone else was coming in that recognized Frank. There was a scuffle, bunch of people fighting and everybody split up and got on their horses and took off like crazy.”

The grandparents farmed just north of Crosby on Highway 6 and, as Jesse James now says, at one time Frank and Jesse left them enough money to buy more land.

“They set grandma and grandpa up pretty good.”

His grandparents started in Missouri and later moved to Minnesota.

Of course, people don’t always believe the 60-year-old Jesse James when he’s introduced and ask to see his ID.

“Yeah, I’ll show them. I don’t have no problem with that,” he said. “I’m proud of my name. That’s the only thing that we really truly got to be proud of who we are.

There have been countless books written, songs sung and movies made over the years about Jesse James and his gang of outlaws.

And they were outlaws, there’s no disputing that, but this Jesse James is convinced there was some good in those boys. Stories exist of Frank and Jesse giving money to Missouri families to save their farms.

He takes the good with the bad when it comes to history.

“When you hear these things repeatedly from different people then you gotta believe it. They committed crimes and they killed people. But as far as helping people out yes they did that too. It’s wrong what they did. But back then, who was right and who was wrong?”