Sight-in Days at new shooting park next two weekends

More than a decade in the works, the new park includes rifle, pistol, trap, skeet, and 5-stand sporting clays ranges providing opportunities for men, women, youth and families to participate in a wide range of shooting programs.

The park is located off Minnesota Highway 89 south of Jackpine Road.

The sight-in events will take place this Friday-Sunday and also Oct. 28-30. Hours on Friday and Sunday are 1 to 5 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Officials will be on hand to help shooters. There is no cost, but freewill donations will be accepted.