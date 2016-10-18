Friends of Sanford Health hosts book sale Nov. 7

BEMIDJI -- Friends of Sanford Health will host a Books are Fun sale from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 7 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in the east lobby of Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. The sale will feature a variety of books and gift items for all ages.

Friends of Sanford Health receives a percentage of each sale “to enrich the experience of patients, residents, visitors and staff at Sanford Bemidji,” according to a release from Sanford Health.