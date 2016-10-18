Freedom Ride on Wednesday in honor of Seurer

Seurer, a former Bemidji resident, died in a motorcycle accident Oct. 13, and his family said they wanted to invite Seurer’s friends from Bemidji for the Freedom Ride. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson Funeral Service. Freedom ride participants should begin to gather around 1 p.m., as the ride will begin following the funeral. The ride will travel from the funeral home to Greenwood Cemetery in Thief River Falls. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday.