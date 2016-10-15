Bucky the Beaver and Bemidji State Homecoming Queen Alina Vongkhamdy waves as Homecoming King Corey Stockman throws out candy Saturday morning during the annual BSU Homecoming Parade held in downtown Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

The annual BSU Homecoming Parade marched through downtown Bemidji on Saturday morning. The parade featured several BSU student organizations and sports teams. The parade traveled on Beltrami Avenue Northwest from Second Street Northwest to 15th Street Northwest. The parade also featured BSU alumni, BSU's new president, Faith Hensrud, and Grand Marshall Willie Stittsworth. Stittsworth, a 1953 graduate, taught at BSU for 22 years in the professional education and health and physical education departments.