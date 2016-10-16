Annual Bemidji Lefse Festival set for Nov. 3

Participants vying for the 2016 Lefse Cook-Off Championship title include Jay Seitz, the 2015 champion, Donna Gunderson, Shawna Weidermann, Greg Olson, Carla Mandrell, Angie and Justin Fournier, LaVaye Dressen, Joe and Kelsey Christoffersen, Kathy Winger, Kari Wittenberg, and Rebecca Hoffman. The Sons of Norway will be judging. All participants will be able to vote for the People's Choice Award.

A lefse making workshop will take place at 6 p.m.

During the festival, crafters will be selling homemade holiday ornaments, fleece hats, and dolls. Vendors include Sew Many Mitts, Darrell's Fudge and Mega Mitts. Concordia Language Villages will be selling items from their Norwegian Language Village Camp store. The Watermark Art Center will be selling items from the gift shop.

There will be door prizes including gift cards, a lawn chair and cooler. Everyone who pays an entry fee is automatically entered, but you must be present to win.

Proceeds will benefit the Beltrami County Historical Society and area youth programming.

Tickets will be available at the door. Cost is $5 for adults, $15 for families and free for children younger than 5. Ticket price includes lefse sampling, beverages, a chance to vote for People's Choice Award and an entry for a door prize.

For more information contact, Keith Gora at sunriselefse//bemidjisunriserotary.org/.