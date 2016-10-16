Turkey-U.S. relations focus of presentation
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Adventures in Lifelong Learning is presenting Bruce Privratsky on “Living with Turks,” on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Beltrami Electric Community Room, 4111 Technology Drive NW, Bemidji.
Privratsky, who earned a doctorate in anthropology from the University of Tennessee, lived in Turkey for many years. He says that while Turkey was once “America’s darling in the Middle East,” that many Turks now harbor bad feelings toward America.
For more information, call Al at (218) 760-5281 or check on social media.