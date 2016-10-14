Leech Lake Band recognized for clean energy plan

The 2016 Clean Energy Community Awards recognize community-based initiatives that cover a wide range of clean energy activities, from the Minneapolis Clean Energy Partnership to the community solar garden planned at Leech Lake, officials said in a release.

Five winners were recognized for clean energy achievements:

City of Hutchinson

City of Minneapolis

Minnesota Air National Guard, 133rd Air Wing

City of Morris

City of St. Cloud

Three communities were recognized for planning:

Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

Cities of Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls

Chisago County

The award winners will be recognized on Nov. 10 10 at the Clean Energy Community Awards Conference at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul.