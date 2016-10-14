Search
    Leech Lake Band recognized for clean energy plan

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:23 p.m.

    ST. PAUL -- The Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is one of eight communities to be honored by the Minnesota Commerce Department for efforts in support of Minnesota’s clean energy goals by promoting energy efficiency, conservation and renewable energy generation.

    The 2016 Clean Energy Community Awards recognize community-based initiatives that cover a wide range of clean energy activities, from the Minneapolis Clean Energy Partnership to the community solar garden planned at Leech Lake, officials said in a release.

    Five winners were recognized for clean energy achievements:

    • City of Hutchinson

    • City of Minneapolis

    • Minnesota Air National Guard, 133rd Air Wing

    • City of Morris

    • City of St. Cloud

    Three communities were recognized for planning:

    • Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe

    • Cities of Pelican Rapids and Fergus Falls

    • Chisago County

    The award winners will be recognized on Nov. 10 10 at the Clean Energy Community Awards Conference at the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul.

