Bemidji CAP names cadet of the year

On Oct. 8, Cadet Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Rogers received the the Northland Cadet of the Year Award during the Civil Air Patrol annual dining out celebration. Cadet Senior Airman Daniel Kako was recognized as the 2016 Cadet of the Year Runner-Up. The Civil Air Patrol is a federally supported, nonprofit organization that provides axillary service to the United States Air Force. Pictured (from left) are Rogers, Maj. Ken Hartwig of the Civil Air Patrol and Senior Airman Daniel Kako.