Security Bank USA recently donated $250 from its casual day fund to the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. Pictured are Andrea Ohnstad, Boys and Girls Club executive director; Barb Borgen, Security Bank real estateloan processor; and Avedon Rainey, Boys and Girls Club arts and culture coordinator surrounded by Boys & Girls Club members.