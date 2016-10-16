The foundations have demonstrated responsive philanthropy since their inception. They were created to be responsive agents to the farming, mining and community crisis devastating rural Minnesota 30 years ago. Designed to empower and organize local people to address issues they faced, each foundation has developed uniquely over the years in response to key issues in their respective regions, the release said, adding their determination and "prudent use of assets" help to ensure that the people in their regions have more opportunity and the best possible start in life. Together, the foundations have awarded more than 34,000 grants totaling $203 million, $68.5 million in business loans and have combined assets totaling $270 million.