Pictured is Kay Murphy, President of the First City Lions Club, presenting check to Alan Brew and Catherine Marchand, Friends of the Carnegie Library members.

Pictured is the raffle winner Ralph Brose being presented with a ceremonial check from Kay Murphy, President of the First City Lions Club.

The First City Lions Club and the Friends of the Carnegie Library recently hosted a raffle in support of the Carnegie Library restoration. The winner was drawn at the Bemidji Brewing Community Pint Night. The raffle raised more than $3,000 for the project. For more information about the project, visit www.savethecarnegie.org.