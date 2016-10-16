Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship Awards presented

Two recipients of the Larry Diffley Memorial Aviation Scholarship were recently announced by the fund advisory committee. Dawn Cook received a $1,000 award, and Sam Walsh, a recipient for a second time, received a $500 award. The scholarship fund provides annual awards to qualified applicants who plan to advance their flight training at Bemidji Aviation, have a deep passion for flying and intend to pursue aviation as a career, according to a release. The scholarship fund was established by the family of Bemidji Aviation's former president, Larry Diffley. Pictured (from left) are scholarship recipient Dawn Cook, Bemidji Aviation Board Chairman Mark Shough and scholarship recipient Sam Walsh.