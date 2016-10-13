Staff at Jeff Tesch's union—the Inter Faculty Organization—and the university have declined to comment on a complaint against Tesch or whether the university had finished investigating him. He is still an employee there, and university staff said he continues to be on paid leave.

"A final decision has not yet been made," said Kathryn Engdahl, a labor and equity officer at the union. "We have to let the process take its course...There will be comment when a final decision has been made."

Engdahl said last week that the Tesch investigation was scheduled to end Monday and that a resolution of some variety would need to be reached Tuesday. On Monday, she said a final decision was no longer scheduled then.

The dearth of information coming from the university and union makes details difficult to come by. The ongoing case could mean the university is reviewing the investigation's findings and determining how to proceed; Tesch or the union are discussing tentative discipline with a university "decision-maker"; aggrieving a decision; or that the university and union agreed to extend the investigation. Engdahl said last week that the union was unwilling to extend the investigation, however.

Public universities such as BSU are only bound by state law to disclose whether a complaint against an employee exists, and the complaint's status.

Attorney Mark Anfinson, who specializes in media law and frequently represents newspapers, said the public is only entitled to information about the complaint against Tesch if and when final discipline against him is determined. If any discipline levied against Tesch is overturned or if he resigns beforehand, then the public might never discover the reasons behind the coach's sudden removal from the team or the complaint that has apparently led to it.

The grievance process could take months, assuming one has even been filed and it goes through all four steps outlined in the union's contract with the university. If no agreement is reached, the contract indicates that both parties will use a "mutually acceptable" arbitrator, which could tack on even more time.

Tesch was placed on leave two days before the season opener, and his biographical information was removed from the team's website in late August. He was replaced by defensive coordinator Brent Bolte, whom the team's page describes as an "interim" head coach. Tesch's Facebook profile described him as "former" coach at the university.

Tesch did not return multiple requests for comment this week.

The Beavers are 5-1 as they gear up for a Saturday homecoming game against Minot State.