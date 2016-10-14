BEMIDJI -- The Christian Women's luncheon meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. The meeting will include a performance of harp music played by Breanna Kastner. Lesa will share about her dessert making including cakes, cupcakes, candies, cookies and more. Beth Keller, of Jamestown, N.D., will speak on “His Will, Not Mine."