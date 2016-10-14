MS group to meet Saturday
BEMIDJI -- The MS Group Connections support group will meet 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in education room A at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
The program Saturday is “A Matter of Balance” as part of the "Making Wellness a Part of Everyday Life" series.
The program will be lead by a certified trainer and is one activity out of the series outline for physical wellness with an emphasis on personal safety, according to a release. There will be opportunity for participation in some balance work, as well, the release said.