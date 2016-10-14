Handbell ensemble concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity
BEMIDJI -- Strikepoint, one of the world’s top handbell ensembles, will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW.
The concert program will include new music for bells as well as such favorites as the Beatles’ “Eleanor Rigby” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”
Strikepoint will support the efforts of Northwoods Habitat for Humanity by collecting a freewill offering and donating the proceeds for purchasing building materials.