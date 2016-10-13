"In our maze, we also have what are called information stations that talk about whatever the theme is that year," said Linda Carter, who owns the farm with her husband, Tony, south of Park Rapids. "We have eight different information stations that talk about the Middle Ages, including different parts of the Middle Ages and things that happened during that time."

The farm, which hosts an annual fall festival and pumpkin party, will be open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 29 and is located at 14766 119th Ave. in Park Rapids. Cost is $11 per person and children 2 years of age and younger are free.

The theme of the festival changes every year and this time it is the Middle Ages. It includes a medieval-themed, 6-½ acre corn maze and a Robin Hood-themed wagon ride. An aerial view shows that the corn maze design features a castle with a horseman approaching the gate and a dragon in sky.

Each January, Tony begins the maze process by sketching out possible ideas.

"I'm usually kind of keeping a list of different possible maze ideas," he said. "I really like the idea of Robin Hood, Sherwood Forest theme for the wagon ride. I thought of the medieval theme for the maze fit well with that."

Once he has a completed sketch, Tony will transfer the drawing to graph paper with each square representing one stalk of corn. The field is planted and as soon as the corn starts coming up, he begins to work with a tiller and a hoe to develop the pattern.

When he's done the maze, Tony often takes a ride in an airplane to see the design from the sky and capture an aerial photo.

"It's satisfying to see what you have drawn on a piece of paper actually out there in a corn field," he said.

Previous maze themes have included George Washington, Itasca State Park and the Mississippi Headwaters area and mysteries of the world.

During the Robin Hood themed wagon ride, which takes place in the wooded areas of the farm, and performers will act out skits to tell the stories of Robin Hood and the Sheriff of Nottingham.

"The tractor driver is telling you about some of the different things along there about Sherwood Forest," Linda said. "The Sheriff of Nottingham and his men end up holding up the wagon and finally letting the wagon go on its way."

While the medieval-themed corn maze and the wagon rides are the highlights, the farm also features several different fall-themed activities for people of all ages.

There's a smaller corn maze called the Maze of Mirth, a hay bale maze, a straw bale maze, giant pumpkin boats, Rube-Goldberg pumpkin propeller, corn pit, giant slide, duck races, cow milking, steer roping, barrel train, scarecrow band, mini golf, nerf wars and more.

If you go...

What: Carter's Red Wagon Farm.

When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 20-22, 29.

Where: 14766 119th Ave, Park Rapids.

Cost: $11 per person, children 2 years of age and younger are free.