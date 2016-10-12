Klobuchar accepting applications for military academies

MINNEAPOLIS -- U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., recently announced her office is now accepting applications for young Minnesotans interested in attending the nation’s military service academies.

Each year, Klobuchar nominates candidates to enroll at the United States Air Force Academy, Merchant Marine Academy, West Point and the Naval Academy. The application deadline for the academy classes graduating in 2021 is 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

To be considered for a nomination, candidates should have a strong academic background, participation in school and community activities, a high standard of physical fitness and a desire to be challenged to the fullest. Specific requirements application are online at http://www.klobuchar.senate.gov/public/military-academy-nominations.

To apply for a nomination, send a completed application to Senator Amy Klobuchar, Attn. Nominations Coordinator, 1200 Washington Ave. S., Suite 250, Minneapolis, MN 55415.