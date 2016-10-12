From left: Tracy Skaja, registered nurse, and Beth Ann Korczak, physician assistant, go over a chart in the Edith Sanford Breast Center on Wednesday afternoon. Skaja and Korczak each have pink streaks in their hair to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

BEMIDJI -- For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Edith Sanford Breast Center has started the “Pink Hair I Care” fundraiser to support the fight against cancer.

Staff are sporting a pink streak in their hair and are encouraging the Bemidji-area community to do the same. For $25, with proceeds benefiting the Sanford Health Foundation’s Edith Sanford Breast Center Fund, anyone, including men, can have a pink streak put in their hair.

Three options are available: clip-in, temporary or permanent. The proceeds will help patients who come to the breast center.

“If there’s something that will not be covered by their insurance or their insurance only paid a portion of it, for like a 3D (mammogram) or things like that,” said Shari Hahn, director of Oncology Services at Sanford Health. “Some of our patients just have some needs.”

Kim Nelson, owner of Classic Cuts, is offering the streaks at the salon, located at 1038 Paul Bunyan Drive SE in Bemidji. The center is also working to find a date where the salon will come to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center to offer the streaks.

According to the American Cancer Society, about 40,450 women will die from breast cancer in 2016 and about 246,660 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed.