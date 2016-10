Movie Days for United Way held Oct. 22-23

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji 10 Theater will host Movie Days for the United Way on Oct. 22-23 at the theater, 5284 Theatre Lane.

The movie “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. each day. Cost is $4. All proceeds will benefit the United Way of Bemidji Area’s fall campaign.