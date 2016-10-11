BEMIDJI—For the 27 years between Jacob Wetterling's 1989 disappearance and his murderer's confession this past September, his parents, his community and most who heard about the 11-year-old's abduction focused on one question: what happened to Jacob?

Even before that question was answered, however, Madeleine Baran wanted to focus on a different aspect of the St. Joseph boy's disappearance. Baran wanted to know why, despite the largest manhunt in the country's history, the case remained unsolved.

"I had assumed that the case must have been this giant mystery, impossible to solve," said Baran, the reporter behind "In the Dark," a podcast that explores the Wetterling investigation. "Then I started just reading about the case and certain things stood out to me...and so it just seemed less mysterious once I learned that. It made me wonder why hasn't this been solved."

Baran, a reporter for APM Reports—an investigative and documentary unit that came out of Minnesota Public Radio's national programming division—and Chris Worthington, APM Reports' managing director and editor in chief, travelled to Bemidji on Tuesday to discuss the program and podcast as part of a presentation by MPR.

Baran and the rest of the podcast team began looking into the Wetterling investigation before 53-year-old Danny Heinrich confessed to kidnapping and murdering Jacob. The team hoped to shed light on what went wrong in the investigation and to hold law enforcement accountable.

"Journalists can only do so much, and our most important and most valuable role in democracy is to put into the public domain information that has been kept secret or unavailable to most people who live in a place," Worthington said. "And when it's put out there the hope is that it's understood and it's debated and perhaps change for the good comes from it."

While true crime TV shows and podcasts such as "Serial," a podcast from the creators of National Public Radio's "This American Life" have been successful, Worthington and Baran did not set out to produce a true-crime drama.

"I like to think that what we did in our investigation wasn't the traditional approach to true crime," Worthington said.

Baran, too, did not see the podcast as a way to find Jacob's kidnapper.

"We weren't doing a detective novel, this wasn't a mystery novel, it wasn't a whodunnit," she said. "It was a work of investigative journalism about the consequences of this case and why it hadn't been solved right away."

Neither did the reporters behind "In the Dark" set out to vilify the investigators working to unravel the Wetterling case.

"Law enforcement worked really hard on the case, they were working around the clock. I talked to investigators who didn't see their families for months," Baran said. "We're not saying that people didn't work hard. We're asking questions."

