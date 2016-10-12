PARK RAPIDS -- The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning will host “Jesse James in Minnesota” by Loren Evenrud from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdayat Armory Square in Park Rapids.

Evenrud is a retired educator and experienced law enforcement professional. He taught online criminal justice courses at Concordia University from 2002 to 2014. In recent years, Evenrud has been active as a board member of the Goodhue County Historical Society, which recently published his article “Prelude to the 1876 Northfield Bank Raid: A Goodhue County Connection with Robert Rohl.”

The program is open to the public, free of charge, and handicap-accessible. Refreshments are provided.