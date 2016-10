Afternoon movie at the Library planned

BEMIDJI -- An afternoon movie will be shown at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW. The movie “Zoinks!” will feature Scooby-Doo, one of TV’s favorite mystery-solving dogs. For more information, call the library at 218-751- 3963.

