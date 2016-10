BEMIDJI -- The second annual Lumberjack Craft Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 12 at Bemidji Middle School, 1910 Middle School Ave. NW.

The fair will be held be in the gyms and adjacent hallways. There will be face painting for children and a pancake breakfast served until 11 a.m. If you would like to participate, call Andra Vaughn at (218) 333-3215, ext 52021 or visit the Lumberjack Craft Fair Facebook page.