Girl Scouts host Explore Culture Through Art series

BEMIDJI -- The Girl Scouts recently introduced a new after-school series called Planet Passport. The program is part of the Girl Scouts action program and is open to girls in second through fifth grade. Through seven weekly sessions, girls will use art to explore cultures and their own special place in the world. During the seventh session of the program, the girls lead a Take Action Project where they use their newfound skills to serve the community.

Cost is $40 per girl plus $15 for a Girl Scout membership if not already registered. The fee includes seven sessions of healthy snacks, homework help, active games, program supplies, earned badges or patches and trained adult mentors. To register, contact Girl Scouts at (218) 751-4886 or program@gslakesandpines.org. Online registration is available at gslakesandpines.org.

For participants in second and third grade, the program will meet from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays between Oct. 18 through Dec. 13 in the basement of the United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. The program will not meet on Nov. 1 or Nov. 22.

Fourth and fifth grade participants must be a member of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area. The program will be held from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays between Oct. 18 and Nov. 29 in the art room at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.