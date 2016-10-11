Search
    Crime Report for Oct. 10

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:12 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assist

    6:42 p.m. An officer unlocked a set of handcuffs for a 16-year-old girl who handcuffed herself and did not have the key to unlock them at the 16400 block of Blackduck Lake Road NE.

    Burglary

    6:48 a.m. Deputies responded to a medical alarm at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW. When they arrived at the scene it appeared that the residence had been burglarized.

    10:08 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of ammunition and fireworks at the 100 block of Maple Court SW.

    Warrant

    12:52 a.m.A 28-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and driving after revocation at the 3700 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    DWI

    12:47 a.m. A 62-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop a the 1100 block of Event Center Drive NE.

    Theft

    3:34 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Warrant

    11:22 a.m. An officer arrested an adult female on a probation violation warrant and escorted her to the Beltrami County Jail.

