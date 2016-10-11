Crime Report for Oct. 10

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

6:42 p.m. An officer unlocked a set of handcuffs for a 16-year-old girl who handcuffed herself and did not have the key to unlock them at the 16400 block of Blackduck Lake Road NE.

Burglary

6:48 a.m. Deputies responded to a medical alarm at the 4800 block of Jackpine Road NW. When they arrived at the scene it appeared that the residence had been burglarized.

10:08 a.m. Officers received a report of the theft of ammunition and fireworks at the 100 block of Maple Court SW.

Warrant

12:52 a.m.A 28-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and driving after revocation at the 3700 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

DWI

12:47 a.m. A 62-year-old male was arrested for DWI during a traffic stop a the 1100 block of Event Center Drive NE.

Theft

3:34 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested for shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

11:22 a.m. An officer arrested an adult female on a probation violation warrant and escorted her to the Beltrami County Jail.