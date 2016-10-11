Smash-and-grab burglars hit area businesses

The department said Tuesday that over the past several weeks, detectives have investigated several burglaries at business locations where alcohol, video games and firearms have been stolen.

Business owners are advised to take particular caution, as the same method of breaking glass and entering the building has been used in all instances. In all cases, the suspects are wearing hooded sweatshirts, face coverings, gloves and carrying backpacks, police said in the release.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Dave LaZella at (218) 333-8396.