Concert on Friday to benefit Standing Rock

BEMIDJI -- A fundraiser show to support the Standing Rock Tribe in its protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline is planned for 9 p.m. Friday at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW.

Rhymesayers Entertainment will feature live performances by Musab, Abstract Rude, Baby Shel, Thomas X and DJ Quincy James. Cost is $7 or free with a college ID. Must be 18 years or older to attend.

A live painting will be done by Wesley May and bar services will be provided by Keg N’ Cork.