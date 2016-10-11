Harmony festival, chef challenge on Sunday

BEMIDJI -- Harmony Co-op’s Third Annual Harvest Festival and Regional Master Chef Challenge is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Harmony, 302 Irvine Ave. NW.

Events that day will also include local product sampling at 10 a.m., live music from Corey Medina & Brothers, children’s activities and a social hour at 11 a.m.

The Leach Brothers of Bemidji, the 2015 Bemidji Master Chef Champions, will take on the Good Life Cafe of Park Rapids in the year’s challenge. The teams will be presented with specific ingredients to incorporate in a freewill donation meal they prepare for the community and judges.

Each will consist of two to five chefs who will have four hours to prepare a three-dish meal to serve 125 people. The main ingredients will be sourced from local farms and businesses. The final product will go to a panel of three judges, who will score based on flavor, use of ingredients, difficulty of recipe, visual appeal and creativity.

The meal will be served at 12:15 p.m. Sunday with donations going to the Bemidji Community Table. The Bemidji Regional Master Chef will be announced at 12:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Harmony will offer 10 percent off at the register all day.