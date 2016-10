BSU plans events for National Coming Out Day on Tuesday

BEMIDJI -- In celebration of National Coming Out Day on Tuesday, BSU will host an event for students, staff, faculty and members of the Bemidji community who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual or allies to come together and share stories and ideas for change.

The event will take place from 4:30 to 5 p.m. in Bridgeman Hall, Room 100 on the BSU campus. Light refreshments will be served.