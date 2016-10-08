Local, area Halloween events scheduled

Participating in the 2015 Boo Dash (from left to right) were Ashley Brue, Allyson Holte and Natalee Schultz. The three, dressed as Disney's Maleficent, Ursula and Cruella de Vil, ran the 5K on the Montebello Ski Trail at Bemidji City Park. (Bemidji Pioneer file photo)

• The annual Bark in the Dark will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at Bemidji Vet Hospital, 3610 Comfort Drive NW. The event will include Halloween treats, games, activities and more. Costumes are encouraged. Food will be provided as a freewill offering will be accepted. All pets must be on a leash.

• The Bemidji Community Food Shelf will host a "Scare Away Hunger," a Halloween party fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at Bemidji Brewing, 211 America Ave. NW. The event will include a costume contest and snacks. Judging will begin at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the funniest and the scariest costumes. During the party, one dollar from the sale of all tap beverages including beer, root beer,and coffee sold will go to help feed area families. The Bemidji Community Food Shelf serves 3,000 families in Bemidji and the surrounding area.

• The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Bark 'N' Boo from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Nymore Dog Park, 625 Miles Ave. SE. The event will include a dog costume costume, prizes and a treat bag. The costume contest is at 6 p.m. Cost is $5 per dog. For more information or to reigster, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

• The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28 at City Park Multi Use Building, located across the parking lot from the Curling Club. The Boo Bash is a family Halloween party geared toward participants 10 years of age and younger. There will be games, prizes and pizza at the event. Cost is $5. Pre-register to be guaranteed a pumpkin to decorate.For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

• The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host the Boo Dash 5k fun run or walk Oct. 29 at the City Park Montebello Ski Trail. Registration will begin at 9 a.m, followed by the race start at 10 a.m. Cost if $15, for pre-register and $20 on the day of the race. Costumes are strongly encouraged. All pre-registered participants will receive a T-shirt. For more information or to register, visit www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For any questions, call (218) 333-1850.

• Sanford Bagley is hosting its annual Halloween event, Haunted Hallways from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 at Sanford Bagley Medical Center, 203 Fourth St. NW in Bagley. The entrance to the event is at the back of the hospital. Admission is free and children of all ages are welcome to attend. For more information about Haunted Hallways, contact Sanford Bagley at (218) 694-6501.

• Sweet Treat Shelter at Farm By The Lake. Local businesses will, for the third year, be set up at Farm By The Lake (Bagley) in the picnic shelter to provide a safe and fun-filled Halloween experience for children. Candy handout will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. A costume contest starts at 6 p.m. Contest age categories are ages 0-5, 6-10 with cash prizes to be awarded.